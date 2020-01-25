John James Murphy, age 71, of Elgin, passed away at Presence St. Joseph Hospital on December 18, 2019. He was born in Chicago on January 15, 1948.

John spent his later years in Elgin.

John served his country during the Vietnam War as a jet engine mechanic the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969. He earned the following awards: National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnam Service Medal.

He worked as a store manager at Dominick’s and also worked as a welder.

Most recently, John resided at River View Rehab Center where he served as President of the Resident Council Committee. Friends at the rehab center will remember him as a very friendly and cordial man who who enjoyed helping others. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always making jokes.

He enjoyed spending his free time reading, listening to music, going outside, keeping up with the news, watching TV and movies.

John reportedly had one brother, two sisters, one child and grandchildren, although we have not been able to locate any surviving family at this time.

Symonds-Madison Funeral Home will be open to receive Mr. Murphy’s friends 10:00a.m. until time of service at 11:00a.m. Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120, Rev. Tim Perry officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at 2:00p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421.

Arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. For more information call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.